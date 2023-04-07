FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored five unanswered goals to knock off Kalamazoo and snap a 3-game losing skid on Friday night.

Fort Wayne’s early-game struggles continued with the Komets surrendering two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game. Towards the end of the first period, Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in his 23rd goal of the season to cut the deficit in half.

Playing down a man on a penalty, Garrett Van Wyhe drove in a short-handed goal – also his 23rd of the season – early in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Drake Rymsha followed that up minutes later to put the Komets in front for good.

Oliver Cooper and Shawn Boudrias would each add an insurance goal in the final period to put away Kalamazoo for good.

The Komets now head to Wheeling for a 7:10 p.m. contest against the Nailers.