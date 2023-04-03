FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite dropping three games last weekend, the Komets secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with a Wheeling loss Saturday at Cincinnati. The team will play home playoff games on Tuesday, April 25, Friday, April 28, and Sunday, April 30 (if necessary). Tickets for home playoff games are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com. The Komets have qualified for post-season play 61 times since 1952. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Komets host Kalamazoo this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.