KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Lynden McCallum earned the Komets’ fourth hat trick the season, scoring three goals in a 5-3 win over the Kalamazoo Wings.

Fort Wayne’s win also booked a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs with three games to go.

The Komets battled back from a 1-0 deficit in the second period, scoring three goals, including a pair from McCallum. Kalamazoo’s Olivier LeBlanc tied the game at three apiece late in the second period.

McCallum then scored a dagger midway through the third period, clinching a hat trick.

Matt Alvaro had another strong night for Fort Wayne, scoring a pair of goals on Saturday.

Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo meet again at the Wings Event Center on Sunday at 3 p.m.