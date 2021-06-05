Komets catch Grizzlies hibernating with a 9-1 win

Komets

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WANE) – After scoring nine-goals into the back of the nets, the Komets coasted to a 9-1 victory over the Grizzlies in Utah on Friday evening.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Oliver Cooper (6:23/1st)

Anthony Petruzzelli (7:31/1st)

Olivier Galipeau (7:44/1st)

Brandon Hawkins (1:01/2nd 4:51/3rd)

Blake Siebenaler (1:37/2nd)

Zach Pochiro (6:35/2nd 19:38/2nd)

Stephen Harper (1:21/3rd)

Up next, the Komets will face Utah in the final game of the regular season on Saturday night.

