FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After six seasons in Fort Wayne, including 370 games in a Komets uniform, captain Anthony Petruzzelli is starting a new chapter of his hockey career in the U.K.

Petruzzelli confirmed to WANE 15 that he is signing with the Guildford Flames of the Elite Ice Hockey League, thus ending a 6-season run with the Komets.

Since joining the Komets at the end of the 2017-18 season, Petruzzelli has been a steady force for the orange and black. The forward never missed a game due to injury, while also shuffling between some time in the AHL during the 2019-20 season.

Petruzzelli played a key role in the Komets’ Kelly Cup season in 2020-21, scoring 11 regular season goals while assisting on 19.

Midway through the 2021-22 season, Petruzzelli was named team captain. It was also perhaps his best season in a Komets uniform. The forward scored a season-high 27 goals while adding 30 assists for a personal best 57 points.

Last year, Petruzzelli played all 72 regular season games again, scoring 25 goals and adding 21 assists.

During his career in Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli scored a total of 105 goals and 122 assists.

As of Sunday, the only players to sign with the Komets for the 2023-24 season are forwards William Provost and Cole Young. Young has agreed to a tryout in Fort Wayne.