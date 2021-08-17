Komets captain Jenks retires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that Kelly Cup Championship Team Captain AJ Jenks has announced his retirement after 11 professional seasons.

Jenks, 31, completed a four-year OHL career with the Plymouth Whalers, finishing his junior career with totals of 79 goals, 114 assists, 193 points, and 280 penalty minutes in 249 games. Jenks was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 4th round, 100th overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. The Wolverine Lake, Michigan native also won a Gold Medal at the 2010 World Junior Championship with Team USA. He made his professional debut playing 63 games with Rochester of the AHL that same season. In 2011-2012, the 6’2 forward marked his ECHL debut playing 13 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Jenks spent parts of the next three seasons with the Florida Everblades and the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL before signing with the Toledo Walleye in 2014. The lefthander played five seasons with Toledo, having a career year in 2016-2017, scoring 19 goals, 27 assists in 46 games. Jenks agreed to term with the Komets on August 20, 2019 and was named the 36th Komet Captain on December 31, 2019. In his final season, Jenks played 40 games, scoring 11 goals with 16 assists, culminating with the team winning the Kelly Cup Championship.

“In August of 2019 the Komets announced the signing of AJ Jenks. We brought AJ to Fort Wayne to captain the Komets to a Kelly cup championship and it paid off,” said General Manager David Franke. “To retire a champion is every player’s dream career and he did it. Thank you AJ, Stephanie, and Arthur Jr. for becoming part of the Komet family. Enjoy the next chapter of your lives.”

Jenks career regular season numbers:

Games Goals Assists Points PIM

Komets 91 26 38 64 94

ECHL 389 139 151 290 386

Career(ECHL/AHL) 579 159 178 337 515

Playoffs 103 38 29 67 138

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.