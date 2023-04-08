WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – The Komets couldn’t climb out of an early 3-0 deficit in a 4-3 loss to Wheeling on Saturday night.

Once again, Fort Wayne was plagued by a slow start as Wheeling lit the lamp three times in the first period. The Komets were held scoreless for nearly two periods, but Andy Willis netted his first professional goal with one second left in the second frame.

After a fourth Wheeling goal, Sam Dove-McFalls answered on a one-timer to bring the deficit back to two with 8:37 remaining. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli then scored less than a minute later, but the Komets were held in check the rest of the way.

The Komets return to the Jungle on Wednesday when Fort Wayne hosts Kalamazoo. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.