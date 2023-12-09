INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets offensive struggles continued in a 3-1 loss at the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Fort Wayne has dropped five of their last six games.

Indy jumped ahead to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from former Komet captain Anthony Petruzzelli and Matus Spodniak. However, Ture Linded scored his ninth goal of the year in the final minutes of the period to make it a 2-1 game.

The Komets were shut out the rest of the way, with the only Indy goal coming in an empty net situation in the final seconds of the third period.

Fort Wayne looks to bounce back at home against Iowa on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.