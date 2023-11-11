TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Despite jumping out to a 4-1 lead, the Komets surrendered seven unanswered goals in a 7-4 loss at Toledo on Saturday.

Fort Wayne (3-4) is 0-3 in their first three matchups of the season against their fiercest rival.

Similar to Friday’s loss, the Komets jumped out to an early lead. Matt Wedman scored just over a minute in to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. Shawn Szydlowski added another goal minutes later to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 advantage. Nolan Volcan and Jack Dugan also lit the lamp to help Fort Wayne take a 4-1 lead to the first intermission.

The Komets were shut out the rest of the way, surrendering the lead with less than five minutes to go on a Brandon Hawkins goal.

Fort Wayne wraps up a 3-game series against Toledo on Sunday, with the first puck drop scheduled for 5:15 p.m.