Komets can’t hang on in overtime loss to Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Despite a 2-0 lead entering the third period the Komets couldn’t seal the deal against the Walleye on Sunday, falling in overtime at Toledo by a score of 3-2.

The Komets got on the board just 1:50 into the first period with a goal from Connor Jones, his fourth of the season.

Fort Wayne increased its lead to 2-0 3:28 into the second frame as Anthony Petruzzelli scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play.

However, the Walleye would score two goals in the third period to force overtime. In OT former Komet defenseman Randy Gazzola netted the game winner for Toleod.

Liam Hughes stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Kalamazoo,.