CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets took a 2-1 lead on Matt Wedman’s team-leading 12th goal of the season midway through the second period, but Fort Wayne was unable to hang on, yielding three unanswered goals to drop game one of a three-game set in Iowa this week by a score of 4-2.

The Komets and Heartlanders will play again at 7:35 p.m. on Friday.