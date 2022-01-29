Komets can’t complete comeback in shootout to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WANE) – The Komets were playing catch-up almost all night as they fell to the Worcester Railers, 8-5.

Fort Wayne surrendered the game’s first two goals before Lynden McCallum cut the deficit in half with almost 14 minutes to go in the first period. The Komets then trailed, 4-1, after two more goals from Worcester’s Anthony Repaci and Collin Adams.

A 3-goal rally by the Komets tied the game, 4-4 heading into the final period. Shane Boudrias, a second goal by McCallum and Zach Pochiro chipped in to close the deficit.

Will Cullen then struck the game-winning goal for Worcester in the third period. Another pair of goals from Black Christiansen and a second by Cullen then added the final margin for the Railers.

Fort Wayne and Worcester meet again on Sunday, with the first puck dropping at 3:05 p.m.