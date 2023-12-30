FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The post-holiday blues continue for the Komets, who dropped their second straight game in a 5-2 loss at the Indy Fuel on Saturday.

Fort Wayne and Indy brought plenty of drama despite the final score. Goalies Brett Brochu and Zach Driscoll traded blows at the end of the second period due to a scrum near the Komets’ net.

The Komets and Fuel went scoreless through the first period before Indy took a 2-0 lead early in the second. Cameron Hillis and Kyle Maksimovich lit the lamp to give the Fuel an early advantage.

Fort Wayne answered seconds later, with Carl Berglund scoring his seventh goal of the year to cut the deficit in half. Maksimovich answered back with his second goal of the night to give the Fuel a 3-1 lead at the second intermission.

The Komets climbed back with a Ture Linden goal in the third period – his third goal in two nights. However, Indy put the game away for good with goals from Santino Centorame and Kale Howarth.

Beyond the viral goalie fight, the Komets also celebrated history by recognizing their first woman play-by-play broadcaster in franchise history. Fiona Quinn, an Indiana Tech student, filled in for play-by-play announcer Shane Albahrani on Saturday.

Fort Wayne looks to snap the skid on New Year’s Eve against rival Toledo. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.