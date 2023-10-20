INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – On the day he was named team captain forward Morgan Adams-Moisan tallied Fort Wayne’s first goal on the season on the way to a 4-1 road win on opening night.

Matt Wedman, Nolan Volcan, and Ture Linden also found the net for the Komets, who out-shot the Fuel 37 to 18.

Francois Brassard stopped17 of 18 shots in the net for the Komets.

These two will turn around and play the Coliseum on Saturday for Fort Wayne’s home opener. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. in the Summit City.