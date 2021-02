INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets held nothing back in Saturday night’s 8-1 win over the Fuel in Indy. This is Fort Wayne’s first win against Indy this season.

Goals scored by – Zach Pochiro (2), Spencer Smallman (2), Jason Cotton, Stephen Harper, Anthony Nellis, and Blake Siebenaler.

The Komets wrap up the weekend series with the Fuel Sunday in Indy.