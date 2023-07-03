FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets are adding three familiar faces to their preseason roster.

The team has come to terms with defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. Forward Tristan Pelletier has also inked a deal for next season.

Kielb, 24, split time last season with the Komets and Bakersfield of the AHL, the 6’3 defender rolled up 16 points (6g, 10a) in 22 games. In the playoffs, Kielb scored two goals and five assists in the seven-game first-round playoff loss to Cincinnati. The left-hander also appeared in 18 games with the Komets during the 2021-22 season, notching a goal and six assists. Before turning pro, Kielb skated four seasons in the QMJHL, collecting 104 career points and 214 minutes in penalties in 249 games.

Pelletier, 22, amassed 63 penalty minutes in 37 games while tallying nine points (4g, 5a) with the Komets last season. The 6’1 winger played in 163 game in the QMJHL collecting 188 penalty minutes.

Ganske, 24, turned pro last season, skating 12 games with the Komets, scoring a goal and two assists. The 6’7 defenseman played one season at Northern Michigan University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Ganske scored 32 points (11g, 21a) in 59 collegiate games.

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21 against the Fuel.