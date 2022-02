FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets bounced back from a disappointing loss to Toledo with a 4-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, Marcus McIvor, Lynden McCallum, Connor Jones and Anthony Petruzelli each tallied a goal for Fort Wayne. Jones’ goal in the third period put the Komets in front for good after Tulsa scored a pair of game-tying goals throughout the game.

The Komets return to the Coliseum on Sunday to host Kalamazoo.