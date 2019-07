FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the numbers released by ECHL the Fort Wayne Komets have the best attendance numbers over the last five seasons.

ECHL teams get the majority of their revenue from ticket sales (60% – 80%). Here are the best cumulative attendance figures for the last five seasons:



1,369,673 – @FWKomets

1,219,659 – @ToledoWalleye

1,060,975 – @tulsa_oilers

1,044,167 – @OrlandoHockey

963,858 – @FL_Everblades — ECHL Stats (@EchlStats) July 3, 2019

With 1,369,673 fans watching the Komets at War Memorial Coliseum over the last five years, Fort Wayne ranks no. 1 in the ECHL for cumulative attendance. Fort Wayne’s rival, the Toledo Walleye, are second with 1,219,659 while Tulsa and Orlando are the only other franchises topping one million.