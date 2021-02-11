Komets blueliners bigger than before

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Komets hit the ice for their season opener on Friday at Wheeling die-hard Fort Wayne hockey fans will notice a different overall look to the defensemen the K’s will trot out.

In recent years, the Komets have opted for smaller, quicker defensemen. But in 2021, size indeed does matter, as the K’s defensemen are much bigger as a whole than they’ve been in the past.

Every one of the Komets eight defensemen on the opening night roster is at least six feet tall, and that starts with 6-foot-6 Mathieu Brodeur. He’s one of six Komets defensemen that stand at least 6-foot-2.