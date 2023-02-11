ALLEN, Texas (WANE) – The Komets relied on an avalanche of early goals to shut down the Allen Americans in a 6-1 win. Fort Wayne’s win also clinches a weekend series, with the Komets winning 2-of-3 in Texas.

Drake Rymsha got the scoring started less than a minute into the game, connecting on the first shot of the game to put the Komets ahead, 1-0.

Samuel Dove-McFalls followed up Rymsha’s shot with a goal of his own just seconds later. Dove-McFalls has now scored in four straight games for the Komets. Garrett Van Whye would add a third goal just before the six minute mark to give the Komets a 3-0 lead after one period.

Matt Alvaro, Mark Rassell and Shawn Boudrias would also get into the scoring column to give the Komets the 6-1 win.

Fort Wayne is now off until next Friday, when the Komets wrap up a 4-game road swing at the Cincinnati Cyclones.