TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets couldn’t solve the riddle that is the Toledo Walleye this season, as Fort Wayne fell at the Huntington Center by a final of 4-0 on Friday night.

Fort Wayne is now 1-7 this season against the rival Walleye.

The Komets return home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:30 p.m.