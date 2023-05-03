CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Justin Vaive, who helped the Komets win the Kelly Cup in 2021, ended his former team’s season on Wednesday night, as Vaive’s second period goal was the lone tally in a 1-0 win by Cincinnati over Fort Wayne in a decisive game seven in the first round of the ECHL playoffs.

Vaive’s goal came with 3:09 left in the second period, as he redirected a shot from Jalen Smereck past Fort Wayne goalie Ryan Fanti on the power play.

Fanti stopped 37-of-38 shots for the Komets.

The Komets thought they had a game-tying goal with 1:11 remaining in the third period when Oliver Cooper redirected a shot by Darien Kielb past Cincinnati netminder Beck Warm, but the goal was waved off after review due to Komets forward Samuel Dove-McFalls making contact with Warm.

Cincinnati advances to face Toledo in the Central Division Finals, as the Walleye swept the Indy Fuel in the first round.