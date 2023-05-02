CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne tallied a goal just 4:12 into the first period and never looked back on Tuesday night, as the Komets bested the Cyclones 6-0 in game six of their best-of-seven first round series, forcing a decisive game seven on Wednesday night.

Anthony Petruzzelli scored a short-handed goal – his second of the playoffs – to open the scoring. Matt Alvaro added his second goal of the postseason to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after one period of action.

William Provost scored his first goal of the playoffs in the second frame, giving the Komets a 3-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Samuel Dove-McFalls tallied his third goal of the playoffs just 54 seconds into the third period to push Fort Wayne’s lead to 4-0. Darien Kielb and Mark Rassell would later find the net to set the final.

Ryan Fanti stopped 31-of-31 shots in goal for the Komets to record a shutout.

Game seven is set for Wednesday at the Heritage Bank Center at 7:35 p.m.