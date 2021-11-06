Komets best Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss night at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets took down the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on Friday night at the Coliseum with the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” taking center stage.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to face Wheeling.

