ALLEN, Texas (WANE) – After their six-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday night against Allen, the Komets got back to their winning ways with an 8-6 victory against the Americans on Friday.

Shawn Boudrias had two goals to lead Fort Wayne.

Ryan Fanti stopped 19-of-25 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets and American will play for the third time in three days on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.