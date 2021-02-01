Komets back on ice after 11-month hiatus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had been 326 days since the Komets had hit the ice, but that stretch came to an end on Monday when the K’s opened training camp for a 2021 season that will be like none other.

The Komets are getting ready to play their 69th season of hockey – one that will be marked by just 50 games as Fort Wayne dives into an ECHL season that has already begun.

The Komets will play their season opener on Friday, February 12 at Wheeling. Fort Wayne’s home opener will be the following Friday at the Coliseum against the Nailers.

Head coach Ben Boudreau returns for his second season leading the Komets, and notes he has a very experienced roster in camp. That includes veterans Shawn Szydlowski and A.J. Jenks. However, the Komets will not be receiving any players from their AHL affiliate this season, and currently have just two goalies on the roster – both rookies.

Jackson Leef and Blake Siebenaler are names familiar to Fort Wayne hockey fans, but new to the Komet kingdom. Both are Summit City natives, with the 28-year old Leef the son of former Komets star Ron Leef and Siebenaler a 2014 third-round NHL draft pick who helped lead Carroll High School to a state title before leaving the city to pursue a professional career.