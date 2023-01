FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The roster continues to churn for the Komets, who dropped their second straight game in a 4-2 loss at Wheeling on Friday.

On Saturday, the Komets announced that Drake Rymsha and Ryan Fanti have been assigned to the franchise by AHL affiliate Bakersfield. Fort Wayne also traded with the Reading Royals for the rights to defenseman Max Balinson.

The Komets look to earn their first win of 2023 when Fort Wayne hosts Toledo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.