FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual End-of-Season party and jersey auction is set for Friday, May 5 at the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum following Fort Wayne’s game seven loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with the auction starting at 7 p.m. Admission in free.

The jersey auction raises money for local charities. Last year’s Shawn Szydlowski’s jersey was the top seller, bringing in $2,300.