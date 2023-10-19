FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets will open their 72nd season Friday night in Indy with the home opener this Saturday versus the Fuel at 7:35 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Since 1952, the Komets are 39-26-0-6 in season opening games. The team is 58-31-9 versus the Fuel since they entered the ECHL in 2014.

Season-opening roster

Forwards: Jack Dugan, Cam Wright, Jack Gorniak, Shawn Szydlowski, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Alexis D’Aaoust, Vincent De Mey, Carl Berglund, Nolan Volcan, Matthew Wedman, Ture Linden, Tristian Pelletier, Xavier Cormier.

Defensemen: Jake Johnson, Darien Kielb, Connor Corcoran, Noah Ganske, Cameron Supryka, Joe Gatenby, Xavier Benard, Martin Haš.

Goaltenders: Tyler Parks, Francois Brassard

Injured Reserve: F William Provost, F Jake Chaisson, D Logan Dowhaniuk, G Brett Brochu

The Komets have traded defenseman Shane Kuzmeski to Florida for future considerations and have waived forward Darian Pilon.

All home and road games can be heard live on WOWO 1190AM/92.3FM and streaming at komets.com with play-by-play broadcaster Shane Albahrani.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday’s annual opening night festivities.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com. Great seats are still available, but fans are encouraged to get their tickets now in advance rather than taking their chances on Saturday.