Komets announce early season schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced today their start of season schedule. Starting February 12th, the Komets will play 21 games through April 3rd, with the remaining 29 games to be released at a later date. The 69th season of Komets hockey will begin on the road Friday, February 12th at Wheeling, with the home opener set for Friday, February 19th.

The ECHL for the ’20-’21 season will consist of 14 active teams. The Komets will participate in the Western Conference with Allen, Kansas City, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah, and Wichita. The Eastern Conference consists of Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Orlando, South Carolina, and Wheeling.

All other teams will return for the 2021-2022 season.

During this first portion of the schedule, the Komets will play 10 home games and 11 on the road. The club will start with a pair of games at Wheeling, February 12th and 13th.

The 2020-2021 regular season will conclude on June 6th with the Kelly Cup Playoffs to follow. The remainder of the regular season schedule along with the playoff format will be released later. Standings for the 2020-2021 season will be determined by winning percentage.