FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While the search for a new head coach is ongoing, the Komets remain busy making offseason moves.

On Thursday, the Komets announced 18 players were placed on the ECHL’s protected list. The list allows a team to retain rights to a player for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The full list includes fan favorites like Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias and Blake Siebenaler.

Goaltenders: Sam Harvey, Rylan Parenteau

Defensemen: Jake Johnson, Blake Siebenaler, Jacob Graves, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Scott Allan, Dan Maggio

Forwards: Oliver Cooper, Stefano Giliati, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber, Tristan Pelletier, William Provost, Josh Winquist

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.