Komets Alumni to play exhibition at Trine

Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena will host an exhibition game between retired members of the Fort Wayne Komets, including several members of the Komets Hall of Fame, and a house team including Trine University and Trine Youth HockeyLeague coaches and members of the ice arena’s men’s league.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the arena. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased using a link at thundericearena.com.

Former Komets who will play for the alumni team include:

Kaleigh Schrock, youth program director and assistant ice arena manager at Trine University. A forward, Schrock played in 379 regular-season games over his six seasons with the Komets from2009-2015, scoring 66 goals and 129 points. He earned Rookie of the Year honors during the team’s Turner Cup championship season in 2009-10 season, and was part of the 2011-12 squad that won the President’s Cup championship in the Central Hockey League.

Brandon Warner, a defenseman who played for the Komets from 2007-11, including three championship teams. In 191 games for the Komets, Warner had 22 goals and 51 assists.

Guy Dupuis, the only member of the Komets to play in all four leagues the team has participated in, spent 14 of his 21 professional seasons with the Komets, retiring in 2011. The KometsHall of Fame member holds team records for games played (1,040), and goals (140), assists (454) and points (594) by a defenseman, and was part of a President’s Cup and four Turner Cup winning teams.

Dale Baldwin, inducted into Komets Hall of Fame in 2017, was a right wing who played for Fort Wayne from 1980-87. Part of teams that won three IHL regular season titles, he played in 589games for Fort Wayne, with 150 goals and 302 assists.

Tyler Butler, a defenseman, contributed two goals and 16 assists in 2012 for the Komets, part of a professional career that lasted from 2002-2014. Butler also played NCAA Division I hockeyfor the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

Sean O’Conner was a right wing for the Komets in 2008-09 and 2009-2011, playing in 216 games for the team with 67 goals and 93 assists.

Derek Ray, right wing for the Komets from 1985-1990, played in 216 games, scoring 45 goals and 44 assists.

Doug Riger, left wing for Fort Wayne from 1982-87, played in 345 games, with 139 goals and 227 assists.

Ron Leef, part of the Komets Hall of Fame Class of 2018, played for the team from 1981-87, and was a member of three teams that won IHL Huber Cups. In 451 games as a center, he scored 230goals and 320 assists.

Komet Hall of Famer Robbie Irons will coach the alumni team. The goaltender played in 552 games for Fort Wayne from 1967-68 and 1970-81, earning six all-star selections and serving as part of the Turner Cup championship team in 1983.

For more information, visit thundericearena.com.