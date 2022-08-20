FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been over a decade since Adam Lewis suited up in a Komets jersey, but the former forward has seen an outpouring of love and support from the Fort Wayne hockey community in recent months.

Lewis’s son, Braydin, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Braydin had emergency surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor back on June 2.

To help pay for medical costs, Komets past and present hosted an alumni game at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse on Saturday. Among those in attendance were current Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli, head coach Ben Boudreau and other alum like Colin Chaulk and Kaleigh Schrock.

While Komets of various generations enjoyed teaming up, they were also thrilled to do their part in bringing together a memorable night for the Lewis family.

For fans that were unable to attend Saturday’s exhibition, a GoFundMe* is still collecting donations for the Lewis family as they pay for medical costs related to Braydin’s treatments.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.