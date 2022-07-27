FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of speculation, the Komets have announced they are the new ECHL affiliates of the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The affiliation also partners the Komets with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, who are coached by Komet Hall of Famer, Colin Chaulk. Chaulk played for Fort Wayne from 2002 – 2013, ranking third all-time in scoring with 684 points (184 goals, 500 assists) in 588 games played.

Edmonton are 5-time Stanley Cup winners (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) and advanced to the Western Conference Finals this past season.

This is the second time Fort Wayne has partnered with Edmonton. The first came during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons when the Komets were a secondary affiliate in the International Hockey League.

The Komets open the 2022 season at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, with the team’s home opener on Oc.t 22 against Cincinnati.