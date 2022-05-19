FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four years – including a run to the Kelly Cup title in the summer of 2021 – the Komets affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights has come to an end.

The Golden Knights have made the ECHL’s newest team – the Savannah Ghost Pirates, and expansion team – their new affiliate going forward.

The Komets say they have opened negotiations with other NHL organizations about an affiliation for the 2022-23 season.

“We greatly appreciate our relationship with the Golden Knights organization over the last four years, said Komets President Michael Franke in a statement released by the team. “The affiliation did not bring us a lot of players, but the players that were here were very talented, with some advancing to the National Hockey League. At the end of the day, they have chosen to move in a different direction.”

The Komets open up the season on October 21st at Indy, with the home opener on October 22nd against Cincinnati.