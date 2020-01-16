Komets add veteran defenseman Verpaelst

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that they have acquired veteran defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst from the Norfolk Admirals. The Admirals traded Verpaelts to Fort Wayne to complete a previous trade for J.C. Campagna, plus for future considerations from Fort Wayne at a later date.

Verpaelst (VER-pass), 26, is in his sixth season as a pro and started the season appearing in 33 ECHL games with Adirondack. Adirondack traded the veteran defenseman’s rights to Norfolk, who subsequently traded them to Fort Wayne. Verpaelts scored three goals and nine points while accumulating 64 penalty minutes in 33 games this season with Adirondack.

The Sherbrooke, Quebec native finished a four-year QMJHL career in 2013-14 with Baie-Comeau before making his pro debut with Bakersfield in the ECHL in 2014-15. In 2015-16 Verpaelst skated 57 games with Norfolk scoring career highs of 28 assists and let the Admirals with 162 penalty minutes. He also made his AHL debut logging eight games with Stockton.

Verpaelst registered seven goals and 27 points in 66 games with Colorado during 2017-18 and helped the Eagles to the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup championship scoring two goals and six points in 19 post-season games. The blue-liner split last season between Wichita and Utah before joining Adirondack for the start of this season. During his ECHL career Verpaelts has amassed 29 goals, 107 points and 770 penalty minutes in 325 games.

In additional player movement, the Komets also announced Thursday that forward Jermaine Loewen has been recalled to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Walleye here Saturday— The Komets have two games this weekend, starting with a trip to Cincinnati Friday for a 7:35pm start. Saturday Toledo visits for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Batman faces the Joker Saturday— It’s Batman vs. the Joker this Saturday when the Komets host the Walleye. It will be DC Comics Night as the Komets will be wearing Batman jerseys while Toledo skates as the Joker. The Komets jerseys will be sold in a silent auction with the net proceeds benefitting Mad Anthony’s Children’s Foundation. Fans are invited to come to the game dressed as their favorite costumed character and meet some of their heroes at the game. Get there early for your free Batman mask, given away to the first 1,000 kids!