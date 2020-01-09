Komets add Rymsha, Loewen to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced the following roster moves Wednesday:

Forward Drake Rymsha has been reassigned by the L.A. Kings to the Komets from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. The Huntington Woods, Michigan native was drafted by L.A. in round 5 of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Rymsha (RIM-shuh), 21, made his pro debut last season scoring a goal and adding three assists in 26 AHL games with Ontario while appearing in 35 ECHL games with Manchester netting eight goals and 13 points. The skater has appeared in 10 games this year with Ontario scoring an assist and eight penalty minutes.





Forward Jermaine Loewen (LOW-en) has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In 20 AHL games with Chicago this season Loewen has one assist and eight penalty minutes. The Mandeville, Jamaica native has also scored a goal and 11 points while accumulating 15 penalty minutes in 11 games previously this season with Fort Wayne.

The Komets also announced that they have placed forwards Shaquille Merasty and Connor Sanvido on waivers.