Komets add Ross, Torrel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that they have added two forwards to the preseason roster. Brad Ross and Gage Torrel have agreed to terms for 2019-20.

Ross, 27, will be entering his eighth pro season after spending the last four years in Germany. The forward made his European debut in 2015-16 scoring eight goals and 14 points in 48 games while leading Iserlohn with 131 penalty minutes. After two seasons with Iserlohn, Ross joined Heilbronn of the DEL2 and logged 49 games during 2017-18. Last year he potted five goals, 20 points and led the Falcons with 85 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Ross skated four full seasons of juniors with Portland in the WHL (Western Hockey League). The Calgary, Alberta native was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in round 2 of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Ross capped his juniors career with highs of 42 goals and 82 points in 2011-12 while leading Portland in penalty minutes for the fourth consecutive year.

In 2012-13 Ross made his pro debut in the AHL appearing in his first of three seasons with the Toronto Marlies. Ross also skated stints in the ECHL from 2012-2015 with Idaho and Orlando prior to his European tour.

Torrel (tore-EHL), 25, is returning to the Fort Wayne lineup after appearing in two games at the end of last season. The skater made his pro debut with the Komets on the heels of a college career year scoring 18 assists and 25 points in 38 WCHA games with Lake Superior State University. Torrel amassed collegiate totals of 34 goals, 48 assists and 82 points in 148 games with the Lakers.

The Komets preseason roster grows to 13 players including nine forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.



Komets to face Nailers in two preseason tilts— The Komets will face the Wheeling Nailers in two exhibition games. The home-and-home practice series starts Friday, Oct. 4 at Wheeling at 7:05pm ET. The Komets will host the Nailers Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:35pm ET on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum completing the preseason slate.

68th season opener Oct. 12– The Komets will open the 68th season of Komet Hockey on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35pm faceoff. 72 games are scheduled for the 2019-20 campaign with 36 at home and 36 away.



Game date change– The Komets game at Jacksonville originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, has been changed to Friday, Jan. 31 at 7pm.