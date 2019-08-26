Komets add pair of defensemen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that defensemen Will Petschenig and Kyle Haas have agreed to terms and been added to the preseason roster.

Petschenig (PET-shuh-nig), 24, has skated the last three seasons with Geneve in the Swiss league. Last year the Manotick, Ontario native also spent time with Chaux-de-funds and Biel in the Swiss league. He also collected the Spengler Cup championship with Team Canada. Prior to turning pro, Petschenig recorded four seasons of juniors in the OHL. He claimed the 2015 OHL championship with Oshawa and in 2015-16 the defenseman completed his juniors career with season highs of five goals, 17 assists, 22 points and 128 penalty minutes in 68 games with Saginaw.

Haas, 25, has signed a tryout agreement after finishing a four-year collegiate career as captain of the University of Windsor in USports (University Sport Conference in Canada) last season. The Oromocto, New Brunswick native previously recorded four years of juniors while skating stints with Saskatoon, Moncton and Grand Falls from 2011-2015 amassing totals of 30 points and 392 penalty minutes in 185 games.

Petschenig and Haas move the Fort Wayne preseason roster to 20 players including 12 forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender.

