FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bakersfield of the AHL has loaned forward Graham McPhee to the Komets. McPhee, 24, played 24 games with the Condors collecting one goal and four assists. The team also released forward Conner Jean after appearing in five games.
Komets add McPhee from Bakersfield, release Jean
by: Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Don't Miss
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>