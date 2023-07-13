FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the best scoring teams in the ECHL last season, the Komets are hoping they’ve found some firepower with two new forwards joining the team.

On Thursday, the Komets announced the signings of Kamerin Nault and Parker Saretsky.

Nault, 27, split last year with the Reading Royals (ECHL) and Fife Flyers (EIHL). In his ECHL career, Nault has earned 74 total points with 38 goals and 36 assists.

Saretsky, 24, is turning pro after wrapping up his college career at Michigan Tech. In his senior season at Michigan Tech, Saretsky scored seven goals while adding 13 assists.

The Komets open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel, with the home opener scheduled for Oct. 21 against Indy.