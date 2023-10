FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have released forward Cole Young from his tryout and have waived forward Tristan Ashbrook and defenseman Neithan Salame. The Bakersfield Condors have assigned defenseman Xavier Bernard to the Komets.

The team will practice at the Coliseum Tuesday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. before opening the regular season on the road at Indy on Friday.