FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded with Wichita for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters. The Thunder will receive cash and future considerations. Peters played 13 games with Bakersfield of the AHL and has been loaned to the Komets. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Report Card Night this Saturday.

Peters, 26, played parts of the last two seasons with the Wichita Thunder, scoring 34 points (11g, 23a). This season, the 6’4 native of Blyth, Ontario, has collected three points (1g, 2a) and 28 penalty minutes with Bakersfield.

“Alex is a top-end defenseman who brings size, skill and leadership,” said head coach Ben Boudreau. “His presence on and off the ice will be a welcome addition to our locker room.”