FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Brendon Michaelian has agreed to terms for the upcoming season. The club will open its 72nd training camp on Monday, October 9.

Michaelian, 25, skated three seasons at Robert Morris University before transferring to Ferris State for the 2021-22 season. The 6’0 defender played his final college season at Mercyhurst University. The Wixom, Michigan native compiled 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 total points in 141 NCAA games.

“Brendon is another exciting defenseman. He is a great skater and moves the puck well,” said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. “He will help us break pucks out and create offense. We are excited to bring him to camp and see him compete.”

During the first week of training camp, the team will have several practices open to the public at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Practices open to the public

Monday, October 9: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10: 10:30 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3v3 scrimmage)

Thursday, October 12: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Komets will play two exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m., with the regular season home opener on October 21 against Indy at 7:30 p.m.