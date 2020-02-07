Komets add 2015 NHL draft pick Reddekopp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Friday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been reassigned by the L.A. Kings to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.



Reddekopp, 23, was selected in round 7 of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings. The West Kelowna, British Columbia native finished a five-year WHL stint with Victoria in 2017-18 where he logged a career year in 2016-17 leading Victoria defensemen with 33 assists and ranked fifth on the Royals with 43 points in 51 games.



The 6-foot, 4-inch 225-pound defenseman started his second pro season this year with Ontario scoring an assist in 22 games before his reassignment to Fort Wayne. Reddekopp made his ECHL debut last season skating 10 games with Manchester.

The Komet have a busy weekend ahead with three games in three nights starting with a 7pm faceoff tonight at Kalamazoo. Saturday the Komets return for their first home game in 20 days to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:35pm. Sunday the Komets cap the weekend with a 3:05pm matinee at Indy.