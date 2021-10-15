Komet with COVID forces cancellation of weekend exhibition games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets and the Wheeling Nailers have canceled their weekend exhibition games after a Fort Wayne player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Komets said Friday the Friday and Saturday night games have both been called off “due to health and safety protocols.” They will not be rescheduled.

Komets President Michael Franke said there was a positive COVID test on the Komet roster. He said the team would be “shut down” for the weekend, and players would be retested Monday.

“We are sorry that both games have to be cancelled this weekend, but both teams have agreed that this is in the best interest of everyone,” said Franke.

The defending Kelly Cup champion Komets open their 70th season of hockey on Oct. 23 at the Memorial Coliseum.