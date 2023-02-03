FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darien Kielb tallied three goals against Kalamazoo on Friday night as the Komets beat the visiting Wings 4-2 as Fort Wayne won its fourth game in a row.

Oliver Cooper opened the scoring for the Komets with his 11th goal just 1:13 into the first period. Kielb then netted two goals in the first period and another in the second to secure a hat trick.

Ryan Fanti stopped 34-of-36 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Kalamazoo with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m.