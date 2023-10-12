FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Entering his third season in Fort Wayne, defenseman Darien Kielb is one of the most experienced faces on a new-look Komets roster.

Shuffling between AHL Bakersfield and Fort Wayne the last two seasons, Kielb played 22 regular season games with the Komets in the 2022-23 campaign. The defenseman tallied 22 points – six goals and 16 assists – plus seven points in their playoff series against Cincinnati.

As one of a handful of returning faces, Kielb hopes to be a core pillar for a Komets team that is under new direction with head coach Jesse Kallechy.

The Komets continue preseason preparations with a pair of exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday and Sunday. Fort Wayne’s regular season opener is Friday, Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel.