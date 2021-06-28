Kelly Cup Finals tied 1-1, The Komets return to Fort Wayne for rest of series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 12-hour bus ride back to Fort Wayne, The Komets can finally unpack the bags for good since the rest of the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals is set to be played on home ice.

The K’s left South Carolina with a mission accomplished. The team wanted to win one of the first two on the road and got it thanks to an offensive 7-2 showcase in game one of the series.

With this being a best of five series, Fort Wayne will host South Carolina for game three on Wednesday at 7:30 and game four on Friday at 8 pm. Game five (if neccessary) will be played on Saturday.