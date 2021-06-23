Kelly Cup Finals tickets on sale Thursday for season ticket holders, Friday for general public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Season ticket holders will have a one-day exclusive period this Thursday to purchase Kelly Cup Finals tickets starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Coliseum ticket office.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. The Coliseum ticket office will open this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

Game 1 – Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 2 – Sunday, June 27 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Game 4 – Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

Game 5 – Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

* – If Necessary